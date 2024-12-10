Bev Turner's Swimming Against The Tide
Hello to all newcomers...
Thank you
Nov 23
Bev Turner
December 2024
AI, Digital ID and the lack of debate.
It's not about being a luddite....it's about the very nature of humanity.
Dec 10, 2024
Bev Turner
November 2024
HELLO!
How've you been?...
Nov 21, 2024
Bev Turner
June 2022
There's none so blind as those who will not see.
"Shock" at mystery deaths in the young.
Jun 8, 2022
Bev Turner
May 2022
Has anyone learnt anything?!
People who demand apologies in life tend to be self-centred, competitive or both.
May 10, 2022
Bev Turner
February 2022
We're all a bunch of fannies.
Listen now | The molly coddling affect of the covid narrative is all too obvious when the wind picks up.
Feb 18, 2022
Bev Turner
10:32
Novak Djokovic
Did Novak dissapoint?
Feb 16, 2022
Bev Turner
What was the Starmer Karma moment all about?
I was 13 years-old when one of the world’s most powerful TV commercials was aired in 1986.
Feb 8, 2022
Bev Turner
Kid's vaccination programme news - New Podcast with Stephen Jackson.
Exclusive chat with lawyer, Stephen Jackson who heads up our legal challenge against the kids covid vaccination programme.
Feb 5, 2022
Bev Turner
1:02:17
Lockdown skeptics were right...
John Hopkins University Meta-analysis shows Lockdowns credited with just 0.2% reduction in deaths.
Feb 3, 2022
Bev Turner
January 2022
6pm UK Tonight - Live World Council For Health Event Online.
Dr Robert Malone, Dr Pierre Kory, Dr Ryan Cole and more....Link below.
Jan 31, 2022
Bev Turner
The covid week in review.
(with some personal insights....and a few interruptions from the kids)
Jan 29, 2022
Bev Turner
