…….. How do you begin to articulate the nuance when the question itself is so loaded, so designed to ascertain whether you are a good or bad person?

In 2026 we must pick a side. It probably started in earnest in the UK with Brexit but globally can be tracked to Black Lives Matter, Me Too, Covid, Ukraine, Epstein, Palestine, Venezuela, Trump and now this: Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officers versus The World.

Social media (which I love by the way) has given everyone the freedom to be heard on every single issue. It has allowed humans - we evolutionarily tribal beings - to find our tribes. Unfortunately, tribes fight. And in the absence of needing to kill each other over the nutritious provision of a slain woolly mammoth, we instead use words on a screen and the reductive nature of that is painfully unsatisfying.

A divisive Establishment media, binary politicians gunning for election and the man-on-the-street wanting to be heard is creating an escalation of tensions which shows my sign of abatement.

In the moments after an ICE agent shot a woman dead last week, the expectation was instant moral clarity: few facts, no names, no pause for breath or thought. Just certainty — loud, absolutist, righteous certainty — from presidents, politicians, pundits and anyone with a social media account and a pulse.

Pull back from events and that is the real story: who do you believe and why?

The news broke as I was about to host The Late Show Live from London for GB News: one grainy video of a snowy street, one angle, one dead woman and a federal agent with a death on his conscience who was about to be cast across the world as the devil incarnate.

The deceased’s name was released during the first hour of my show: “Ms Good” – you couldn’t make it up. Her impending public canonisation was all set. Regardless of any other angles, any backstory or details that might emerge, it was obvious that she would become the poster girl for the ‘Anti-Ice’ movement, i.e. the anti-racists, pro-love, pro-open-borders, pro-DEI tribe holding back the evil forces of Trump’s America. It was all so predictable.

From my presenter’s seat I did not leap to conclusions about the video we were watching – how could I? Details were non-existent. There was no backstory, no lead-up, no immediate context. I could only encourage the guests on my show, Jennifer Ewing, Chapman Bell and Tim Doescher to frame the event for the audience in its wider context: the controversy of ICE agents deployed to reduce non-certified migrants; what appears to be the success of such a visible ‘detain and deport’ deterrent on illegal migration, the way in which ICE have been weaponised by Democrats as Trump’s Storm Troopers determined to kill.

But across other networks, everyone seemed to know exactly what had happened and who was to blame. On the right, the verdict was delivered within minutes: the ICE agent acted by the book; this was the inevitable consequence of sanctuary cities, open borders and reckless rhetoric. On the left, the conclusion was equally immediate: Trump’s America had claimed another victim; ICE was racist, brutal, irredeemable.

Both sides were utterly convinced of their moral superiority. Neither was willing to wait for detail which may, ironically, have strengthened their cases.

Trump’s government leads on the principle of ‘Peace through strength’ (just ask Venezuela’s Meduro about that strength) and Homeland Security Secretary Kristie Noem, behind the wooden lectern within the hour, certainly looked like a woman unafraid of continuing that mantra. Along with Hegseth, Vance and Trump she talked fiercely of backing her law enforcement agents. Without knowing what footage she had seen, it’s impossible to know if this was perhaps premature, but engendering loyalty and commitment from people prepared to use lethal force in defence of their country is vital. Everyone wants to hear that their boss has their back: it creates loyalty, trust and confidence to do the right thing – especially when you are sent into the streets with a gun.

Compare that to the UK where The Northern Ireland Troubles Bill is proceeding through Parliament and may remove the immunity of British forces into IRA-related killings by British officers as long ago as sixty years ago. Or the year-long wait of the armed officer tried over the death of Chris Kaba which caused such outrage in the Met that around 100 specialist firearms officers surrendered their weapons accreditation in protest that a colleague faced criminal charges.

Is it a coincidence that the USA has record numbers of people applying to join the armed forces while repeated polls in the UK have revealed that most would reject the offer with Gen Z polling at as little as 11% willing to do so?

But by defending the agent so hastily Noem signalled not only the death of Renee Good but the death of our ability to sit with uncertainty. We are now living in a culture of escalation to conclusions so rigid they leave no room for nuance, humility or listening.

Critical thought in the West didn’t die overnight. We have been nudged in that direction — one outrage at a time - and in the UK, where free speech is in its death throes, it has been bludgeoned under the instruction, “You can’t say that.” Best to just pick a team in which you may be allowed to utter your thoughts and you may feel safety in numbers.

The only honest response in the early moments of Good’s death should have been sympathy (for everyone involved: both the killed and the killer) plus curiosity and inquisitiveness: who did what to who, how and why? We simply did not know enough.

That this happened in Minneapolis — a city already scarred by George Floyd’s death and the fires that followed — only sharpens the danger. This is a place where history is heavy and emotions are primed.

But today’s leaders, on both sides of the Atlantic, are reluctant to pause lest they lose the narrative.

Noem labelled the killing an act of “domestic terrorism” on the part of Good. Vice President JD Vance dismissed her death as “a tragedy of her own making” and Trump called her a “Professional Agitator.”

As more information emerged over the following hours, elements of the Republican account appeared closer to events: Good and her wife (who is filmed verbally taunting the agent who fired the shot, Jonathan Ross) appeared to be part of a convoy blocking roads as the ICE agents attempted to enter premises in which their targets hid. The Goods were part of a group committed to disrupting ICE operations and had been doing so all day. The risks would have been obvious.

Several masked officers shouted at her to get out of her car. She drove away, swiping one agent in the process. Is death a justified punishment for being a full-time pain-in-the-ass, apparently seeking meaning through confrontation? Of course not.

But she portrayed a bizarre insouciance when surrounded by armed officers telling her to get out of the car. She appeared to be smiling, seemingly unfazed by the potential aggression. The internet is full of bodycam videos of people being warned by armed American police officers to surrender. The fact that so many of them don’t drop their weapons / put up their hands / hit the ground often looks like a death-wish.

It transpired that Jonathan Ross is a 43-year-old Iraq war veteran. Immediately, the internet was awash with close-ups of his face, risking vigilante behaviour and social shaming. “#Racist!” they posted over and over. Then we learn that his Filipino immigrant wife probably doesn’t concur with that assessment. Last year, Ross was seriously injured during an arrest when a suspect drove off with his arm trapped in a vehicle. To him, SUVs are a weapon.

As more details continue to emerge, the picture becomes messier, more human, less meme-friendly. But make no mistake: controlling the narrative - and therefore the people - is going to be the over-riding theme of 2026.

The left, of course, performed its own theatre of outrage. Minneapolis mayor Jacob Frey publicly raged at ICE, shaking whilst telling federal agents to “get the f**k out” of his city. Charming. Governor Tim Walz pre-emptively said that he wouldn’t have faith in any investigation.

All of it feeds the same fire of binary thinking which destroys relationships, detonates families and encourages violence.

I have returned to Washington DC to host The Late Show Live for GB News and America feels like a country where escalation is unavoidable.

Incensed by Biden’s tenure of hypocritical ESG-fuelled socialism, identity politics, mass illegal migration, rising crime, globalism above nationalism and the determination to get Trump behind bars, the Republican government are on the front foot. They came out swinging in January 2025 and have not stopped.

The hatred between the two parties is palpable and it has seeped down to street level. People have stopped listening to each other. Empathy is hard to fine. And when this happens, violence becomes easier — not harder — to justify.

Both sides are full of people who genuinely believe they are doing the right thing. But they are not discussing the end-game – what kind of country do they want to live in? If they had this conversation, I am sure that they would have more in common than they realise.

Drowned out by all this noise, Trump’s recent policies which would typically have appealed to The Left are ignored. Via Robert Kennedy’s MAHA movement Trump just up-ended the 65-year-old Food Pyramid to drive healthier food into schools and hospitals (whilst simultaneously supporting beef and farmers) and stopping transnational food corporations from buying influence over government advice. He also banned large investment funds from buying up individual family homes so that working people have a change of getting on the housing ladder. But don’t talk about that – LOOK! Over there a lesbian called Good was shot by a Trump agent! It’s all so disappointing…

Acknowledging that everyone needs to calm down and take a breath does not betray your values; it helps humanity stay focused on what really matters and what we all need to live harmoniously in a free society: take a breath. And play nicely.

