I hope you have your popcorn ready for Wednesday in Davos.

I like to picture The World Economic Forum buttocks clenching nervously as the most powerful man on the planet steps on stage to deliver some truth bombs. They have never been more uncomfortable with Trump and what he represents: a rejection of their New World Order.

I know that many of you will not agree with me on this. And if I am wrong, I will be the first to admit my naivety. But I still have hope in my heart.

The WEF has been criticized for being the driving force behind the guidelines which will allow (or is it force?) globalist leaders to control and monetize a nation’s population (or to use the term preferred by Natanyahu in 2021, his Israeli “data set”).

I know that many of you reading this still believe that the Reset is inevitable and, furthermore, that Trump himself is “in on it,” with his close Palantir connections poised to lock the digital cage. I disagree. From everything that I see and hear up-close to The White House, Trump and the people around him are the antidote to the authoritarian, neo-communist creep that emanates menacingly from Number 10.

The Davos crowd despise Free Speech with its pesky potential to galvanize dissent from below. Trump’s government fiercely believes that it underpins all other freedoms and have even revoked or denied visas from high-profile individuals such as Imran Ahmed — the chief executive of the Center for Countering Digital Hate - who campaigned for online censorship.

Sarah Rogers, the Under Secretary of State for Diplomacy who I interviewed here for GB News speaks for the Republican government. Her fearlessly unapologetic stance and her willingness to call out the failure of Starmer to preserve free speech should give us all hope. The Great Reset will not work if our ability to speak truth to power is preserved in law.

Trump’s speech will include: immigration, energy, tariffs, war (and definitely the phrase, “We were a dying country, now we are the hottest country on earth”). It will – of course – include some mega-MAGA flexing; the usual braggadocious terminology that makes self-effacing Brits wince but garners applause from Americans who have not been raised in shaming English classrooms where we were taught to sit still and ‘stop showing off.’

So, stylistics aside, what should we expect from Trump and Davos? In a word – difference.

The crowd assembled there embrace open borders. In the ‘New World,’ as imagined by the hand-wringing United Nations, climate change will force mass migration from Developing to Developed Countries and so (I’m paraphrasing here) we moaning Brits may as well get used to it now by welcoming hundreds of thousands of people from the Third World.

The UK arguably pays the highest price for this ideology, thanks to the State’s generosity toward asylum seekers. In America, Trump has taken illegal crossings at the southern border to zero and according to the Department of Homeland Security roughly 1.6 million people self-deported in 2025 with 400,000 formally deported by authorities.

Trump arrives at Davos as a new report (from the Brookings Institution) claims that net migration in 2025 was between roughly between minus 10,000 and minus 295,000, meaning that more people left the U.S. than arrived. That would be the first negative annual net migration in at least 50 years if the estimate holds.

Irritatingly for the Davos crowd, this exposes the WEF narrative that mass migration is the ticket to economic growth. America’s negative net migration sits alongside 1.8-2.3% economic growth (depending on the source) and - after a modest expansion in the first half of 2025 - gross domestic product blasted past expectations in July-September reaching an annualised 4.3 percent.

That was the strongest performance in two years. It was also well ahead of the other developed countries who will be in Davos. Expect a little flex from Trump on this…

During the third quarter, the eurozone’s and the United Kingdom’s economies grew just 2.3 percent and 1.3 percent, respectively, on an annualised basis. Japan, the world’s fourth largest economy, contracted 2.3 percent during the period.

But – just as for the rest of the world - the growth of the US economy has been largely driven by the big tech-bros: multibillion-dollar investments in artificial intelligence led by a handful of tech giants, including Microsoft, Amazon and Alphabet.

By some estimates, AI-related spending accounted for about 40 percent of all growth in 2025.

AI’s role in the Great Reset seems unabated and without it, the fourth industrial revolution will splutter and fail. But some now believe that the tech has been vastly overhyped and – financially at least – may not deliver the boons that so many are still banking on. The closure of Amazon’s supermarkets in the UK due to consumers voting with their feet, give cause for hope amongst those of us who despise the replacement of humans with machines.

The only people who may be thanking Trump is Davos will be the stockmarket players. After wild swings earlier in 2025 thanks to Trump’s back-and-forth tariff announcements, stocks finished out the year on a high. The benchmark S&P 500 was up nearly 18 percent, easily beating the average annual return of 10.5 percent.

And despite fears that Trump’s tariffs would fuel inflation, prices have grown at a moderate pace. Although still above the US Federal Reserve’s target of 2 percent, year-on-year inflation came down to 2.7 percent in November after hitting 3 percent in September. It’s a long way from Biden’s peak of 9.1 percent in June 2022.

However, the man-on-the-street still feels poor. In a PBS News/NPR/Marist poll conducted in December, 70 percent of American respondents said the cost of living in their area was unaffordable.

But 2026 will see the in-pocket benefits of The One Big Beautiful Bill designed to make the largest changes to American federal Tax rules since 2017. No taxes on Tips and overtime pay (up to a capped amount) will reduce taxable income for workers in those categories, possibly bucking the trend of the lowest paid feeling no benefit from this Industrial Revolution.

These people may also enjoy new opportunities once Trump’s pledge to restore the manufacturing glory of the US begins to materialise. Unemployment has risen steadily since the start of his second term in January with the official jobless rate climbing to a four-year high of 4.6 percent in November, up from 4 percent in January. Trump likes to attribute this to the DOGE cuts (which will send a shiver down the spines of the Davos Blobophiles) but although 300,000 civil servants were booted out, one million more Americans were classified as unemployed in November compared with January according to the Bureau of Economic Analysis.

The challenge of finding employment for all those cast aside by AI will be one that Trump shares with the Davos Set. The Europeans may waft around fantasising about the bliss of Universal Basic Income for the common man who will spend his days in olive groves writing poetry and waiting for his state-issued digital payment to drop, but Trump would despair at such a lifestyle. He believes in an honest day’s pay for an honest day’s work and may lead the way with ideas on employment opportunities for the workplace casualties of AI.

But what of Digital Surveillance?

Too few people noticed Trump’s cybersecurity executive order in 2025 which removed federal digital ID mandates that could have moved the U.S. toward a unified digital identity system. Compare that to the UK where the public backlash to a mandatory Digital ID was so loud that Starmer was forced to back-pedal. Don’t be lulled into thinking it has gone away for us Brits. It will just be repackaged and introduced through coercion rather than law – but we have a right to feel proud of the dissent we generated and vigilant to this next phase.

Of course, the end-game of The Great Reset is a social-credit score tied to a Central Banking Digital Currency and The Davos crowd love a CBDC. The EU is actively building the digital euro and aims for a launch around 2029 at the latest. They claim it will not be mandatory – pah!

In comparison, Trump signed an order that prohibits the establishment, issuance or promotion of a U.S. central bank digital currency, thereby rejecting a critical piece of digital tracking infrastructure.

But he’s not entirely off the hook yet. Although the digital ID initiatives were rescinded, there is no public Trump statement or executive action framing this as a broad privacy protection against all surveillance systems. Some agencies, especially in immigration and border security, have pursued expanded biometric and digital monitoring tools, which civil liberties groups warn could encroach on privacy. But there is no doubt that clear water exists between The White House and the EU regarding the relationship between The State and The Individual and who gets to spy on who…

The Davos crowd will be in place this week, ready to thrive on micro-managed consensus and convergent benefits. Trump thrives on disruption. His presence alone unsettles the choreography and that is precisely why it matters. Davos does not need another affirmation of shared assumptions. It needs to be challenged and Trump is uniquely willing to do that, even while navigating serious challenges at home.

As I told The President when I interviewed him in November, his unscripted address to the UN General Assembly was one of my political highlights of 2025. An “unintentionally” broken teleprompter set the stage for Trump opening an unscripted can of whoop-ass on the globalists, unapologetically defending national sovereignty, criticising unaccountable international institutions and rejecting the idea that global governance should override democratic consent. He looked across the UN crowd of non-governmental-organization-lovers, all with their noses in the trough and shook his head, “You are destroying your own countries.”

He spoke plainly about borders, energy independence and governments answering to their own citizens first. He does not care about flattering the room – any room! And in an age of nervous self-censoring, in which causing offence with words is considered as bad as physical violence, Trump’s verbal Mixed Martial Arts should be warmly welcomed. Of course it won’t welcomed. They will hate it. But you and I can get out the popcorn and cheer along.

No doubt he will state that NATO allies must shoulder more of their own defence costs; that climate policies cannot be pursued at the expense of people paying their gas bills and that economic growth cannot be engineered by technocracy alone.

Plus, he has to convince a hostile crowd that the USA has a right to Greenland. That is arguably the biggest challenge of his premiership so far.

*I will be delivering a GB News Originals video tomorrow on WHY Trump needs Greenland so watch out for that on YouTube tomorrow. *

Trump is going to have to dig deep this week as he is already facing pressures at home. He governs a divided America, contends with relentless legal, political and media opposition and leads a country exhausted by cultural conflict and institutional distrust.

When Karoline Leavitt gave both barrels to an Irish reporter in the Briefing room this week her frustration was palpable. The killing of Nicole Good in Minnesota has – inevitably – become totemic of ‘Trump’s authoritarianism’ on the streets of America. Leavitt held up a print-out of foreign criminals seized by ICE – perpetrators of the most brutal crimes against women and children – as she tried to explain (yet again!) that the goal of ICE is to take these people off the streets and out of the country. It’s a communications challenge that they do not appear to be winning and it plays into the hands of those who write off Trump as a bully.

But this will be a week in which he will have to park these domestic hurdles.

When Trump challenges global elites over accountability, he is reflecting a voter base that feels ignored by its own ruling class. When he questions international concerns, he is speaking for citizens who believe their needs have been sacrificed for global ambitions.

Whether you admire him or not, Trump’s return to Davos forces an uncomfortable but necessary step along the path of The Great Reset and the room will bristle. Polite applause may conceal unease, but that discomfort is the point. If the World Economic Forum truly wants to engage with the world as it is, rather than the technocratic world it prefers to imagine, then hearing from a leader willing to confront global orthodoxy is not a disruption to be feared. It is a challenge worth facing.

Trump’s Davos schedule is brutal: fly overnight from Washington to Switzerland on Tuesday; speaking Wednesday; Chairing a Board of Peace meeting on Thursday then flying home. The bloke is almost 80. I watch his daily demands and feel utterly baffled by his reserves of energy. I will be there on Thursday when he returns to The White House and hope to ask the kind of question that you – and GB News viewers – want to hear. It’s going to be another incredible week in global politics but whether it pushes The Reset forward or we hear the screech of brakes remains to be seen.

Let me know below if you think The Great Reset is on course or is being disrupted by Trump. I’d love to know your thoughts.